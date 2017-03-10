Downtown Bryan Restaurant Closed Following A Fire

Downtown Bryan Restaurant Closed Following A FireFeatured Stories, News Friday, March 10th, 2017
There was a fire that closed a downtown Bryan restaurant Friday morning.
The call came shortly before 11:30 at Rx Pizza.
Fire chief Randy McGregor says the fire was on the second floor, involving a pipe chase between a pizza oven and the roof.
McGregor says one firefighter was treated for minor burns.
Click below for comments from Randy McGregor, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.031017-Randy-McGregor.mp3
