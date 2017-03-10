City of College Station Update on WTAW

City of College Station Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Friday, March 10th, 2017
City of College Station Neighborhood Services Coordinator, Barbara Moore, discussed their upcoming seminar supper, new apartment complexes, city growth, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, March 10.
Click below to hear Barbara Moore visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=113830
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 10 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.