Aggies Fend Off Brown Bear Attack, 6-4

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Brown Bears, 6-4, Friday night on Blue Bell Park at Olsen Field.

Texas A&M (12-3) used a five-run second to work a decisive lead over Brown. Heading into the inning with score 1-1, Hunter Coleman and Blake Kopetsky began the frame with singles, before Walker Pennington ‘s one-bagger gave the Aggies a 2-1 lead. After the first out was recorded, Austin Homan doubled in a pair on a gapper to right-center. With two outs, Logan Foster tallied the fifth hit of the frame, plating Homan and advanced to third on an overthrow, where he scored on Braden Shewmake ‘s team-leading 21st RBI. All nine in the Aggie lineup came to hit in the second as the A&M took a 6-1 lead.

Brigham Hill (4-0) got the call on the mound for Texas A&M. The junior came into the game with a spotless 0.00 ERA over his first three starts. Brown (0-4) got to Hill early putting up a one-run first. Rob Henry led off the game with a double and came around on Sam Grigo’s RBI single. It was Hill’s first run allowed in his first 21 innings on the season.

Texas A&M answered right back thanks to the hot bat of Foster. The freshman matched the Brown output with a solo shot in the bottom half of the inning, his fourth of the season.

After tagging Brown starter Christian Taugner (0-1) for the five-run second, the Brown chipped away at the A&M advantage.

The Bears’ Garrett Delano played long ball in the fourth with a two-run shot that cut the A&M lead to 6-3. In the subsequent frame, Brown loaded the bases with one out for catcher Mark Sluys. Hill induced a 4-6-3 twin-killing to survive the Bear attack.

After a leadoff hit to begin the sixth, Chafin was called upon in relief. Hill finished with 5.0 innings, three strikeouts and four earned runs. Brown plated their fourth run of the game in the sixth but Chafin kept it there getting a groundout to end the frame with Bears on the corners. Chafin and Cason Sherrod worked the 7th and 8th before Landon Miner closed the door in the ninth, earning his first save.

Foster finished the night 3-for-5 driving in a pair and scoring his 23rd and 24th runs of the season. Coleman continued the hot streak for Aggie back stops with a 2-for-3 day working a walk and scoring once.

Next up, the Bears and Aggies meet for game two of the series with set for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday before wrapping up the set with a noon start on Sunday.

Texas A&M head coach Rob Childress

Aggie RHP Brigham Hill

Aggie DH Logan Foster

Aggie LHP Kaylor Chafin

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics