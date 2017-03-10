55 Years For Unlawful Possession Of A Weapon In the Death Of A Bryan Man

A family celebration almost three years ago in Bryan that ended in gunfire and the death of the host has resulted in prison time for a guest.

A Brazos County district court jury convicted 53 year old Joe Becerra of College Station of unlawful possession of a gun that prosecutors believe was used to kill Jose Guardado.

According to the district attorney’s office, the only witness to the shooting was deported to Mexico and was unable to appear at the trial.

Becerra’s sister and niece testified that they heard Becerra ask his wife for his gun earlier in the day.

And after the shooting, there was gunshot residue on Becerra’s hands.

A judge sentenced Becerra to 55 years, of which half has to be served before he becomes eligible for parole.

The DA’s news release states that’s in the same punishment range had Becerra been charged with murder.

Additional information from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Joe Becerra was sentenced to 55 years in prison today after a jury convicted him in connection with the shooting death of Jose Guardado in Bryan in 2014.

Becerra was a guest at a celebration at Guadardo’s home located at 1312 Groesbeck on May 24, 2014. Throughout that day, the Defendant and other members of his family were drinking in the back yard of the house.

That evening, Becerra became angry at Guardado over a family dispute and punched Guardado, starting a brief physical struggle. Other family members broke up the fight but then left the home, leaving Guardado, Becerra, and one of Guardado’s friends at the home.

Minutes later, neighbors heard a gunshot and saw Becerra immediately leave the scene on foot. Guardado’s friend then came to neighbors and asked them to call 911.

Bryan Police officers responded and found Becerra an hour later, approximately half a mile away.

Becerra’s gun was never located, but Bryan Detectives took samples from Becerra’s hands that, upon analysis by the DPS Crime Lab in Austin, showed the presence of gunshot residue.

Guardado died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Guardado’s friend who witnessed the shooting was later deported to Mexico, making him unavailable to testify. As a result, prosecutors elected to try Becerra for Unlawful possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Because of Becerra’s criminal history, that charge carried the same punishment range that Murder would have.

During the trial, prosecutors called Becerra’s sister and Becerra has prior convictions for Indecency with a Child, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Marijuana.

Becerra must serve at least half of his 55 year sentence before he is eligible for parole.