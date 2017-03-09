Two Arrests Following Midday Robbery Near Northgate Where Victim Is Hospitalized

College Station police responding to a disturbance at an apartment near Northgate late Thursday morning resulted in the victim going to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the arrests of two men.

CSPD did not disclose how the unidentified victim was injured, other than he or she was assaulted.

The first officer who arrived in the 200 block of Spruce…one block east of Wellborn and north of University…saw two men exit the apartment through a second floor window.

The men were caught by other officers a few blocks away.

18 year old Christopher Dewayne Fenner of Conroe was arrested for aggravated robbery, failing to identify, and a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

21 year old Rufus Deshadron Davis Jr. of Conroe was arrested for aggravated robbery.

The two are accused of going to the apartment with the intent to steal undisclosed property.

No photos are available.