More Time And More Money To Complete City of College Station Software Project

A city of College Station project taking four years instead of two to complete and cost going from $4 to $4.8 million dollars was discussed at the city council’s February 23rd meeting.

Councilman James Benham took city staff to task before being part of a unanimous vote to spend an additional $279,500 dollars to outside consultants replacing computer software.

City manager Kelly Templin, who was not there when the original decision was made, says this project should not have been started considering the city was dealing with the layoffs of 59 employees.

The city of College Station’s new software for payroll is projected to be finished in July and for utility billing this November.

Click HERE to read and download background information presented to the College Station city council.