State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Thursday, March 9th, 2017

District 12 state representative Kyle Kacal discussed the Calendars Committee, the budget gap between the House and Senate, environmental regulation and natural resources issues, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 9.

Click below to hear Kyle Kacal visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

