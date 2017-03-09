Spurs Soar Past Kings; Rockets Fall to Jazz

Ginobili, Lee lead Spurs by Kings in Leonard’s absence

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Manu Ginobili had 19 points, David Lee added 18 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied without Kawhi Leonard to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-104 on Wednesday night.

San Antonio won its ninth straight and extended its league record for 50-win seasons to 18 straight, the longest in league history.

Sacramento lost its sixth straight despite a season-high 26 points from Tyreke Evans and 15 from rookie Skal Labissiere.

The Spurs rested Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge after the team rallied in four straight games, including a pair of overtime victories. Leonard averaged 33.8 points in 39.3 minutes in leading the Spurs to those come-from-behind victories.

Sacramento took advantage of their absence in building a 25-point lead in the first half.

San Antonio shot 26 percent in scoring 15 points in the first quarter, one shy of its season low for the opening period.

Jazz win fourth straight with 115-108 victory over Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) _ Rudy Gobert and Gordon Hayward each scored 23 points to help the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 115-108 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

James Harden had 35 points for the Rockets, who dropped their second in a row.

The Rockets trailed by double digits for much of the game as they struggled from 3-point range. Houston was just 8 of 32 to end a streak of 18 straight games with at least 10 3-pointers.

A pair of free throws by Harden cut Utah’s lead to four with less than two minutes remaining, but Joe Johnson hit a 3-pointer just before the shot clock expired on the other end to make it 110-103.

Gobert put it away with a layup that made it 112-106 with less than a minute left.