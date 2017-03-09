CS Council Agrees To Continue Development Of Northgate “Front Porch” Project

The College Station city council has endorsed the idea of developing a tribute to musicians who got their start in the Northgate district.

The focal point would be a bronze “front porch” featuring Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett, who got their start as Texas A&M students singing and writing songs on the porch of Keen’s Church Avenue rental house.

The concept is to place a six foot wide and ten foot long bronze porch on the city promenade behind The Dixie Chicken.

An empty chair separates the artists for fans to sit and take photos.

Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp has offered to pay half the cost. The remainder would be covered by private donations and possibly the city’s hotel occupancy tax fund.

