Construction of Ronald McDonald Family Room is Underway

The College Station Medical Center will soon be home to the second Ronald McDonald House Charity family room in the Brazos Valley.

Katy Scott, Director of Community Engagement Brazos Valley, thanked a long list of donors at Thursday’s hammer swing ceremony.

“This particular group of donors were so patient because we’ve had this Ronald McDonald Family Room funded for a quite a while, but since we are doing a garden on the exterior of the space, it just took a while,” said Scott.

The donors took turns knocking holes into a wall at this afternoon’s event to officially kick off the construction period, which is scheduled to be complete by this summer.

“It’s going to be like an episode of Fixer Upper. We’ve seen the 1980’s pink carpet in there right now, and in three to four months, when we open the doors, the space will be transformed into a home away from home,” said Scott.

CHI St. Joseph’s is home to the first Ronald McDonald Family Room in the community.

Click below to hear Katy Scott visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

KatyScott030917