Big Response To What Turned Out To Be A Small Ammonia Leak

There was a full fire department response to what turned out to be a small ammonia leak on the Texas A&M campus Thursday afternoon.

A WTAW listener texted us (979-695-1620) after seeing the arrival at the Rosenthal meat science center of two fire engines from College Station, one from Bryan, a College Station ambulance, and two College Station fire battalion chief trucks.

According to the College Station fire department, the small ammonia leak was handled by one truck and one crew.

CSFD was on the scene less than 30 minutes.

Screen shot of the WTAW listener's text to 979-695-1620.

