Aggies Open SEC Tournament Run vs. Vanderbilt on WTAW

SEC Tournament Second Round:

Texas A&M (16-14; 8-10 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (17-14; 10-8 SEC)

Thursday, March 9, 2017 · 6 p.m. (CT)

Bridgestone Arena (20,000) · Nashville, Tenn.

RADIO: WTAW 1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Dave South , Play-by-Play

Al Pulliam, Commentary

TV: SEC Network (For more info – 12thMan.com/TV)

Tom Hart, Play-by-Play

Jim Sundvold, Commentary

Laura Rutledge, Reporter

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius Ch. 134 / XM Ch. 190

LIVE AUDIO/STATS: 12thman.com/live

LIVE MOBILE LIVE STATS: tamustats.com

—

NASHVILLE – The Aggie men’s basketball team begins its run at the 2017 SEC Tournament on Thursday as 10th-seeded Texas A&M takes on No. 7 seed Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. inside Bridgestone Arena.

The matchup will be nationally televised on SEC Network with Tom Hart and Jon Sundvold calling the action from Music City and Laura Rutledge reporting. Radio coverage will be provided on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

The Aggies (16-14; 8-10 SEC) return to the site where they came within a whisker of adding an SEC Tournament title to their Co-SEC Championship a year ago, defeating Florida and LSU before falling to Kentucky in overtime of the event’s championship game.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt (17-14; 10-8 SEC) enters the showdown with the Aggies in contention for a spot in NCAA Tournament field while needing to make a final impression on the selection committee. The Commodores swept a pair of regular season meetings from the Aggies, but will be facing A&M for the first time during the SEC Tournament.

Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy

Aggie C Tyler Davis

Aggie F Robert Williams

TEXAS A&M IN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS

• The Aggies are 25-39 all-time conference tournaments, spanning previous affiliations with the Southwest Conference (1915-96) and Big 12 Conference (1997-2012) … A&M held an all-time record of 16-19 in SWC Tournament games and a 6-16 mark in Big 12 Tourney games … In four appearances at the SEC Tournament, A&M is 3-4.

• Texas A&M has claimed two postseason tournament championships – 1980 and 1987, both under the direction of former head coach Shelby Metcalf.

• A&M has advanced to the championship game of a postseason conference tournament six times – 1976, 1980, 1986, 1987, 1994 and 2016.

• Last year as the tournament’s top seed, A&M advanced to the finals of the SEC Tournament by defeating Florida and LSU before falling to No. 16 Kentucky in overtime, 82-77, during the finale inside Bridgestone Arena.

• In postseason conference tournament play, Texas A&M has faced Arkansas six times (2-4), Missouri five times (1-4) and Auburn twice (1-1).

• A&M head coach Billy Kennedy holds a 14-12 record in conference tournament play, including championships in 2005 (Southland Conference – SE Louisiana) and 2010 (Ohio Valley Conference – Murray State).

SERIES HISTORY: VANDERBILT (VANDY LEADS 7-2)

• Thursday’s meeting will be the 10th between the Aggies and Commodores on the hardwood.

• During the regular season, Vandy swept a pair of meetings vs. the Aggies, winning 68-54 in College Station on Jan. 31 and 72-67 in Nashville on Feb. 16.

• Last season, the two schools squared off in two meetings with each squad winning on its home court … The Commodores took a 77-60 victory in Nashville on Feb. 4 before the Aggies got a measure of revenge with a 76-67 win at Reed Arena on the final day of the regular season March 5 … The win over the Commodores clinched a share of the 2016 SEC title for the Aggies.

• The only meeting between the schools prior to Texas A&M joining the SEC for the 2012-13 season came on Dec. 3, 1955, in Nashville … The Commodores prevailed with a 79-69 victory.

• A&M’s Billy Kennedy is 3-7 against Vanderbilt during his career as a head coach.

• During the 2010 NCAA Tournament, Kennedy’s 13th-seeded Murray State squad defeated No. 4 seed Vanderbilt during the tournament’s opening round in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics