Videos Released Of February Shooting Involving A Bryan Policeman

Bryan’s police chief commended how an officer addressed a confrontation last month that ended with a local man being shot.

Comments from Eric Buske on Wednesday came the day after a Brazos County grand jury took no criminal action against officer Steven Laughlin.

Buske released video from Laughlin’s body camera…which showed the officer tried 20 times over two and a half minutes attempting to get Calvin Baker to remove his hand from his back pocket.

When Baker pulled a black object from his back pocket and attempted to point it at the officer, Laughlin fired five shots.

Baker was released from the hospital six days after the shooting and Laughlin has returned to active duty after he was placed on administrative leave.

Click below for comments from Eric Buske, answering the question of what should be the takeaway from anyone who watches the bodycam video.

Videos are from city of Bryan website, with the warning all three videos contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised on all three videos.

The first video is of Wednesday’s news conference.

This includes a narration of the bodycam video by Bryan police Chief Eric Buske.

Below is what the city of Bryan has titled the “Officer 1 video”.

Below if what the city of Bryan has titled the “Officer 2 video”.