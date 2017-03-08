UPDATE: AT&T Cell Phones Now Taking 9-1-1 Calls Following Outage

Update from the Brazos County 9-1-1 District:

As of 9:30 pm, AT&T is reporting that the issue with their network has been resolved.

Test calls made locally on the AT&T network are now routing and connecting as expected.

We hope to get some more details from AT&T in the next day or so regarding the cause of the outage.

From the Brazos County 9-1-1 District:

Brazos County 9-1-1 District has received reports of AT&T cellular customers being unable to reach 9-1-1 from their cellular phones.

We have confirmed with AT&T Wireless that they are currently experiencing an issue affecting 9-1-1 calls within several states, including Texas.

At this time, we have not been advised of an estimate of when 9-1-1 calling will be restored to AT&T customers.

We are currently monitoring the situation and will provide updated information as it becomes available.

In the meantime, callers are encouraged to utilize the following alternative numbers to reach emergency services:

• (979)-764-3600 in the City of College Station

• (979)-361-3888 in the City of Bryan and rural Brazos County.