State Representative John Raney on WTAW

State Representative John Raney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, March 8th, 2017
District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed the enterprise fund, the gap between the House and Senate budgets, school finance, property taxes, and more during his weekly appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 8.
Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=113741
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 8 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.