Rinderknech and Habib Earn SEC Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Arthur Rinderknech and Hady Habib swept the Southeastern Conference’s men’s tennis weekly honors, announced Wednesday morning by the league office. Rinderknech earned SEC Player of the Week honors, while Habib earned Freshman of the Week status.

The Texas A&M duo helped the Aggies to a pair of top-20 road wins last weekend, topping No. 19 Florida 4-3 in Gainesville and No. 19 South Carolina 5-2 in Columbia.

Rinderknech, claimed his team-leading eighth and ninth ranked win over No. 6 Alfredo Perez of Florida and No. 43 Gabriel Friedrich of South Carolina The win over Perez marked Rinderknech’s second top-10 win of the year after topping No. 6 Tom Fawcett of Stanford at the ITA National Championship in the fall. The Paris, France native, improved to 7-1 in dual matches, all on court one, increasing his win streak to five matches. Partnered with cousin, Valentin Vacherot , claiming their first SEC doubles win and help clinch the doubles point at No. 19 South Carolina.

Habib completed his first 4-0 weekend of his collegiate career, claiming singles and doubles wins against the Gators and Gamecocks. The weekend’s wins helped Habib cross the double-digit win total for the year (11-3 overall, 3-1 in dual matches). The Houston, Texas native was just one of four SEC freshman to open league play 2-0, along with Vacherot. The win over Jordan Belga of Florida was the first for Habib in his collegiate career against a player listed among the ITA Singles poll, followed that up by topping Thomas Mayronne of South Carolina to mark second straight win over player in ITA singles ranking. Habib is currently riding a three match win streak in both singles and doubles play.

The Aggies return to the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center for the SEC home-opened on Friday, scheduled for 6pm against Vanderbilt followed by a 1pm Sunday tilt against No. 18 Kentucky. All Texas A&M students are granted free admission with a valid student ID to the Mitchell Tennis Center. Fans are reminded that the Mitchell Tennis Center adheres to the Texas A&M clear bag policy, visit 12thMan.com/beclear for more details.

