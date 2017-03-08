Cowboys to release Romo

DALLAS (AP) _ The Dallas Cowboys will release quarterback Tony Romo when the NFL year opens tomorrow, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced a decision. Romo will leave the Cowboys as the franchise leader in yards passing and touchdowns after losing the starting job to rookie Dak Prescott after breaking a bone in his back during a preseason game. Romo turns 37 next month.