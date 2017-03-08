Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » City of Bryan Update on WTAW

Bryan City Secretary Mary Lynne Stratta discussed the potential cap on property taxes. Mayor Pro Tem Greg Owens also discussed a variety of issues during their appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 8.

Click below to hear Mary Lynne Stratta and Greg Owens visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

CityofBryan030817

