City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City of Bryan Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, March 8th, 2017
Bryan City Secretary Mary Lynne Stratta discussed the potential cap on property taxes. Mayor Pro Tem Greg Owens also discussed a variety of issues during their appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 8.
Click below to hear Mary Lynne Stratta and Greg Owens visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=113744
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 8 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.