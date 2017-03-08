AT&T Cell Phones Won’t Connect to 9-1-1

AT&T Cell Phones Won’t Connect to 9-1-1Featured Stories, News Wednesday, March 8th, 2017
From the Brazos County 9-1-1 District:
Brazos County 9-1-1 District has received reports of AT&T cellular customers being unable to reach 9-1-1 from their cellular phones.
We have confirmed with AT&T Wireless that they are currently experiencing an issue affecting 9-1-1 calls within several states, including Texas.
At this time, we have not been advised of an estimate of when 9-1-1 calling will be restored to AT&T customers.
We are currently monitoring the situation and will provide updated information as it becomes available.
In the meantime, callers are encouraged to utilize the following alternative numbers to reach emergency services:
• (979)-764-3600 in the City of College Station
• (979)-361-3888 in the City of Bryan and rural Brazos County.
