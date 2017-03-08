My Aggie Nation Podcast: Tyler Davis enters second SEC Tournament with different vibe

A year removed from entering the SEC basketball tournament as the No. 1 seed, Tyler Davis told the My Aggie Nation Podcast this year’s trip feels different. Davis hopped on the show before heading to Nashville to recap the regular season and discuss the team’s hopes for postseason play. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor break down the A&M baseball team’s roller-coaster trip to Houston for the Shriners College Classic at Minute Maid Park. Finally, Brown and Taylor weigh the merits of Airbnb and debate Dallas’ all-time best athletes.