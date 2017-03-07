Texas A&M’s Henschel, Thornton Earn Berths to NCAA Championships

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M divers Tyler Henschel and Sam Thornton earned their spots at the 2017 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship with strong performances on the first day of the Zone D Diving Championships on Monday at the University of Missouri.

Henschel earned his NCAA qualification with a runner-up finish in the one-meter dive, while Thornton punched his ticket to the national meet by taking third. Henschel finished with a 12-dive score of 761.05 and Thornton was right behind with a 756.50 point total.

It will be the second trip to the national meet for Henschel and Thornton, who both earned All-America honors in 2016. Henschel earned first-team All-America honors by placing eighth in the three-meter dive, while Thornton took honorable mention kudos with a 16th place finish.

While Henschel and Thornton were the only members of the men’s dive crew to earn NCAA qualification on Monday, all five Aggies advanced to the one-meter final. Senior Zachary Stockton placed 12th with 634.20 points, sophomore Skylar Lake was 13th with 632.70 and senior Colton Haffey finished 15th with 623.65.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics