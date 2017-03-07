Second Attempt For Apartment Complex In A Bryan Residential Neighborhood Goes To The City Council

There is a second attempt by a developer to build apartments in an established Bryan neighborhood near CHI St. Joseph health center.

Opponents say traffic and flooding issues will only get worse if the complex is built.

The proposal, which was defeated by the planning and zoning commission two and a half years ago, is located near 29th and Villa Maria, on vacant land behind Hillier Funeral Home off Bristol.

Last Thursday, the minimum five P&Z members approved a conditional use permit.

Since then, there was an appeal filed by residents living within 200 feet of the site.

That means the Bryan city council will consider the permit. A tentative date has been set for the council’s meeting on April 11th.

After last week’s P&Z public hearing, city planner Stephanie Doland says if the permit is approved the opponents concerns will be addressed by the city’s site review committee.

Preliminary plans call for the construction of 69 one and two bedroom apartments. Opponents say there will be only 92 parking spaces at the 87 bedroom complex.

One of 28 opponents, Donna Chester, challenged city staff how they could support the project.

Another opponent, Karen Hillier, lives in the bordering Upper Burton Creek neighborhood conservation district, which restricts the number of unrelated residents in a home.

None of the P&Z members offered comments before their vote.

Those who approved the permit were Bobby Gutierrez, Kevin Krolczyk, John Bush, Ethan Brisby, and Cathy Conlee.

Those who voted against the permit were Craig Regan, Jody Rodriguez, and Robert Swearingen.

The P&Z’s ninth member, Kyle Incardona, was not present.

