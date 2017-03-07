Foster Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M designated hitter Logan Foster was named SEC Freshman of the Week following the Aggies’ week in which the Maroon and White finished 3-2, the league announced on Monday.

The Lincoln, Nebraska native was named to the All-Tournament Team at the talent-laden Shriners College Classic, batting .412 (7-for-17) with six runs, three doubles, one triple, one home run and two RBI.

Foster walloped seven extra-base hits on the week with five doubles, one triple and one home run. He hit .385 (10-for-26) with nine runs, one walk and one stolen base in the five games.

In the College Classic opener, Foster hit 4-for-5 with two doubles, one home run, three runs and two RBI in a win against No. 19 Texas Tech. He capped off the weekend with one double, one triple and two runs scored against Baylor.

On the year, Foster is hitting .390 (16-for-41) with 15 runs, five doubles, three home runs and six RBI. He owns a team-high .732 slugging percentage and .432 on-base percentage.

Foster is the second Aggie to earn SEC Freshman of the Week in 2017, joining Braden Shewmake who collected the accolade for his performance the opening weekend. Foster joins Shewmake, Nick Banks, Hunter Melton, Grayson Long and Jonathan Moroney as Aggies to capture SEC Freshman of the Week honors since the Aggies joined the league for the 2013 campaign.

The Aggies take the field again on Tuesday at 6:32 p.m. against Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics