Davis and Williams Honored as All-SEC
Tuesday, March 7th, 2017
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M freshman standout Robert Williams was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday as the league’s coaches announced their annual awards. Williams also garnered second team All-SEC accolades, an honor which he shared with teammate Tyler Davis.
Additionally, Williams earned a spot on the SEC’s All-Freshman and All-Defensive Teams.
The Oil City, La., native came to Texas A&M ranked as the nation’s No. 50 recruit by ESPN but has developed into one of the country’s brightest rookies during his few months in Aggieland. Williams has notched 11 double-doubles this season, the second most among all SEC players while averaging a near double-double during league play with 12.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest. Also in league play, Williams leads the SEC in blocked shots (46), while ranking second in both rebounding (9.6 per game), offensive rebounding (3.6 offensive boards per game) and field goal percentage (.542).
On the defensive end, Williams has stood out as one of the NCAA’s most disruptive forces this season. He owns the nation’s longest active blocked shot streak, having collected a swat in every game this season, while posting 22 multi-block games as well as eight games with four or more blocks. A three-time SEC Freshman of the Week honoree, Williams’ 76 total blocked shots are 16th-most among all Division-I player this season and the second most by an Aggie for a single season, trailing only David Harris’ 108 in 1989-90.
Davis, meanwhile, is being honored by the SEC coaches for the second straight season after garnering SEC All-Freshman Team distinction a season ago. The Plano, Texas, native paces the SEC and ranks 14thnationally in field goal percentage by converting 62.1 percent of his shot attempts. Davis averages 14.0 points per contest this season to rank 13th in the league and pulls down 6.9 boards per contest, checking in at eighth in the conference in rebounding.
The 6-foot-10 sophomore has four double-doubles this season and was named SEC Player of the Week on Dec. 12.
Texas A&M will begin its run at the 2017 SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday when the Aggies face Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. inside Bridgestone Arena.
FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC
KeVaughn Allen, Florida
J.J. Frazier, Georgia
Yante Maten, Georgia
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Sebastian Saiz, Ole Miss
Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt
SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC
Moses Kingsley, Arkansas
Kasey Hill, Florida
Bam Adebayo, Kentucky
Antonio Blakeney, LSU
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Miss State
Robert Hubbs III, Tennessee
Tyler Davis, Texas A&M
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Braxton Key, Alabama
Mustapha Heron, Auburn
Bam Adebayo, Kentucky
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Lamar Peters, Mississippi St.
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Moses Kingsley, Arkansas
Kasey Hill, Florida
Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt
Coach of the Year: Mike White, Florida
Player of the Year: Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Malik Monk, Kentucky
Sixth-Man of the Year: Canyon Barry, Florida
Defensive Player of the Year: Robert Williams, Texas A&M
Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
