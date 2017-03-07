CS Council Takes Next Step In Expanding Lick Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant

Business at the last College Station city council meeting included approving a nearly $5 million dollar contract to design what is budgeted as a $36.5 million dollar expansion of the Lick Creek wastewater treatment plant.

Mayor Karl Mooney, on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, says the cost of meeting state standards for treated sewage is almost as expensive as the expansion itself.

It will take the better part of two years to design and bid the project, and another two years for construction.

When completed, capacity to treat sewage will increase by two and a half times.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the contract to design the Lick Creek wastewater treatment plant expansion.