Bryan Council Opposes A-F School Accountability Rating System

Add the Bryan city council to the governing bodies opposed to the state’s new public school accountability system being based on an A through F letter grade.

The council was thanked for passing a resolution at last week’s meeting by Bryan ISD communications director Brandon Webb.

Webb says Bryan ISD is among more than the school districts in the state that are on the record opposing the A through F rating system.

Webb pointed out Bryan High, which earned five academic distinctions under the state’s prior rating system, now has “D” grades.

No council members spoke about the resolution before it was unanimously passed as part of the consent agenda.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution passed by the Bryan city council.

Click HERE to read and download the background information given to the Bryan city council about the resolution.