Brazos County Expo Presents Its Annual Economic Impact Report

Administrators of the Brazos County Expo Complex have presented its fourth annual economic impact report.

Texas A&M agricultural economist Rebekka Dudensing reported without counting the Brazos Valley Fair and other local functions, the Expo staged 176 events for out of county organizations last year that drew more than 92,000 attendees.

Dr. Dudensing brought up the importance of the expo hosting multi-day events.

Expo general manager Tom Quarles told county commissioners one thing that would help draw more multi-day events is reduced hotel rates when Texas A&M is hosting events on Friday and Saturday…including home football games, parents weekend, and graduation weekends.

Nearly $3 million dollars was generated last year by rodeos and other equine events and about $2.5 million from horse shows.

The Expo generated more than $7.6 million dollars last year. That’s an increase of 21 percent from 2013.

Click HERE to read and download the Expo’s detailed economic impact report.

Click HERE to read and download the Expo’s presentation to county commissioners.