Looking For A Dog That Bit A Jogger In College Station

From College Station police:

On 3/5/17 around 6 PM a female jogger stopped to pet a leashed dog at Mid-Town Townhomes in the 1800 Holleman Drive. The victim pet the dog without incident, but when she started to jog away the dog bit her on the left side of her body. The victim described the dog as medium to large in size, white in color.

College Station Animal Control is asking for help from the public in locating the dog involved and its owner. The dog needs to be located and observed to rule out possible rabies exposure to the victim. If you have any information about this case, please call (979)764-3600.