Life In Prison For Continuous Sexual Abuse Of A 13 Year Old Girl

A Calvert man was found guilty by a Brazos County district court jury of continuous sexual assault of a 13 year old girl in Cameron and College Station between September 2011 and September 2012.

The district attorney’s office reports the jury sentenced 52 year old Rayford Smith to life for a crime where he is not eligible for parole.

Jurors heard during the sentencing phase from another woman who was slashed in the face by Smith with a broken beer bottle…resulting in 62 stitches and a permanent scar.

According to online jail records, Smith was initially arrested in May of 2013.

But he was released in January of last year when the case was dismissed because prosecutors decided to run DNA tests a second time.

Smith returned to jail after the jury conviction.