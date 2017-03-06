CS Apartment Armed Robbery Involves Four Men, Cash, & Unrevealed Property

Four men are accused of walking into a College Station student apartment early Sunday morning with guns and leaving with an undisclosed amount of money and unrevealed property.

The police department’s news release reports one of the victims of the holdup at Callaway Villas was treated at the scene after he was struck in the face with a pistol.

Anyone with information about the robbery, which was reported at 4:23 a.m. Sunday, is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.