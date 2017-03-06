Bryan Police Make DWI Arrest Following Two Crashes

Bryan Police Make DWI Arrest Following Two CrashesFeatured Stories, News Monday, March 6th, 2017 Bryan police responded to a hit and run crash Saturday night at Texas and Villa Maria that ended with a second collision.
According to the arrest report, a retired police sergeant followed a truck that left the scene on Villa Maria to Wellborn then a couple of blocks on Wellborn before turning on Montauk, where the truck hit a parked pickup.
No one was injured in either crash.
25 year old Eric Menn of College Station was arrested for DWI and failing to give information at the first collision.
