Women’s Basketball Falls in Tournament Semifinals

GREENVILLE, S.C.- Curtyce Knox set the SEC Single-Season assist record, but Texas A&M fell 66-50 to 2-seed Mississippi State in the semifinal of the 2017 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Knox had three assists in the game, passing Martha Monk of Auburn (294 assists, 1980-81) for the top spot. Knox, who has already set the Texas A&M single-season record, has 295 assists on the season.

The Aggies (21-11) were led by Danni Williams, who had 13 points. Anriel Howard added 12, and Knox scored 10.

Mississippi State (29-3) led 34-20 at the break. Dominique Dillingham led the Bulldogs with 14 points.

The Aggies are 7-4 in the SEC Tournament all-time and 19-7 in conference tournaments since 2008.

Texas A&M awaits its seeding in the NCAA Tournament. The Selection Show is 6 p.m. CT on ESPN on Monday, March 13.

QUICKIE NOTES

Curtyce Knox set the SEC Single-Season assist record, passing Martha Monk of Auburn (294 assists, 1980-81)

The Aggies are 21-11 this season, while Mississippi State improves to 29-3

The Aggies are 4-4 against ranked opponents this season, and 4-2 against ranked opponents away-from-home.

Texas A&M is 7-4 in the SEC Tournament and 19-7 in all conference tournaments since 2008

Knox scored in double figures for the 15th time this season

Danni Williams scored in double figures for the 29th time this season and in all three games in the SEC Tournament.

Anriel Howard had 10+ points for the 18th time this season.

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 329-140 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 738-303 in his Hall of Fame career. He is 13th all-time in career wins.