Thanks For Participating In Last Saturday’s Empty Bowls Jr. Fundraiser

Last Saturday, WTAW and other Bryan Broadcasting stations participated in the annual Empty Bowls, Jr. fundraiser for the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley and local in-school food pantries.

Friday, the Arts Council reported a new record of the purchase of 900 handmade bowls created by students and teachers from 25 schools.

The fundraiser generated more than $11,000 dollars. Five food panties in Brazos and Robertson counties are sharing more than $5,600 hundred dollars. That’s up from $4,000 dollars to three pantries last year.

News release from the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley:

Since 2013, The Arts Council has hosted the annual fundraiser Empty Bowls, Jr. in an effort to raise funding and awareness for local in-school food pantries. This year, students and teachers from more than 25 Brazos Valley schools donated over 1,000 handmade bowls to the event with the purpose of “kids helping kids.” This year’s event was held at Prosperity Bank – Bryan East on University Drive from 11am-2pm on Saturday, February 25. The Arts Council, Prosperity Bank, Taste of BCS, and Bryan Broadcasting welcomed over 1,000 visitors and, with the help and support of the community, raised more than $11,000 for in-school food pantries and Arts Council programs. Guests enjoyed surveying hundreds of beautifully artistic bowls, donating $10 for their favorites, and savoring delicious soup and bread provided by participating Taste of B-CS restaurants. This year’s Empty Bowls, Jr. did not disappoint with a new record of 900 bowls purchased!

Each year The Arts Council and Empty Bowls, Jr. committee review applications for funding recipients. From the funds raised at the 2017 Empty Bowls, Jr. event, $5,638 will be awarded to A&M Consolidated High School, College Station High School, Project Hope with Bryan ISD, Oakwood Intermediate School, and Robertson County Care food pantries. This is a significant increase from last year’s $4,000 disbursement, which was issued to three local pantries.

Every year the event is a day of fun and goodwill, as kids are able to come together with the purpose of helping other kids. A special thank you goes out to the sponsors who helped make Empty Bowls, Jr. a success: Prosperity Bank, Bryan Broadcasting, Taste of B-CS, Texas Commercial Waste, Blue Baker, Cafe Eccell, Amico Nave, Shipwreck Grill, Casa Rodriguez, Carney’s Pub, Candy 95.1, Maverick 100.9, Peace 107.7, Willy 97.7, WTAW 1620, and The Zone 102.7. We could not have done it without those who participated, and are already looking forward to another great turnout next February!

For more information on Empty Bowls, Jr. and event photos, visit The Art Council’s new website at www.acbv.org or find them on Facebook.