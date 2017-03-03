Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Completes Third Straight Comeback to top No.13 Florida

GAINESVILLE, Florida – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team completed their third straight comeback to defeat No. 13 Florida, 4-3, Friday evening at the Alfred A Ring Tennis Center in Gainesville, Florida. The Aggies (6-3, 1-0 SEC) are on a SEC-best five-match winning streak and have picked up wins at Florida (7-5, 0-1 SEC), Florida State and South Florida in the last seven days.

Jordi Arconada donned the hero’s cape for the second straight match, outlasting Johannes Ingildsen 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 to clinch the match for the Aggies. The Buenos Aires, Argentina native, completed a 2:30 hour match Friday evening to win his second consecutive last match standing. No. 16 Arthur Rinderknech was the second to last match completed, defeating No. 6 Alfredo Perez 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. The reigning All-American claim his second top-10 win this year, topping Stanford’s then No. 6 Tom Fawcett at the ITA Indoor National Championship in the fall.

“We are very proud of Jordi and the whole team for battling their tails off against a very good Florida team,” Texas A&M men’s tennis head coach Steve Denton said. “This is a great first step in the SEC. The key for us moving forward is to continue to work hard and get better, last season we won the same type of early SEC match against Florida at our place and it was obvious that Florida got a lot better as they beat us and won the SEC tournament at the end of the season. We have to learn from that as continue to build confidence going forward for this season.”

Joining Arconada and Rinderknech in the win column were freshman Hady Habib and Valentin Vacherot . Vacherot pulled the Aggies within 2-1 as he won his fifth straight match, defeating Maxx Lipman 6-3, 6-2 on court five. Habib picked up his 10th win this year, besting No. 120 Jordan Belga 6-3, 6-4 on court six.

The Maroon & White dropped the doubles point to open the match. Aleksandre Bakshi and Habib were victorious over Joshua Wardell and Chase Perez-Blanco on the third doubles court. Lipman and Elliot Orkin topped Arconada and AJ Catanzariti , while No. 9 Inglidsen and Perez defeated Rinderknech and Vacherot to clinch the match’s first point.

The Gators increased their initial lead to 2-0, as Perez-Blanco defeated Max Lunkin 6-2, 6-2 on court three. Later in the match the Gators took a 3-2 lead as No. 92 Orkin edged Catanzariti 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 on court 2.

The Aggies keep to the road this weekend, taking on No. 19 South Carolina Sunday at 11a.m. in Columbia, South Carolina.

Tennis Match Results

Texas A&M vs Florida

Mar 03, 2017 at Gainesville, FL

(Alfred A Ring Tennis Complex)

#27 Texas A&M 4, #13 Florida 3

Singles competition

1. #16 Arthur Rinderknech (TAMU) def. #6 Alfredo Perez (UF) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1

2. #92 Elliott Orkin (UF) def. AJ Catanzariti (TAMU) 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7-1)

3. Chase Perez-Blanco (UF) def. Max Lunkin (TAMU) 6-2, 6-2

4. Jordi Arconada (TAMU) def. Johannes Ingildsen (UF) 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4

5. Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. Maxx Lipman (UF) 6-3, 6-2

6. Hady Habib (TAMU) def. #120 Jordan Belga (UF) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. #9 Johannes Ingildsen/Alfredo Perez (UF) def. Arthur Rinderknech / Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 6-3

2. Maxx Lipman/Elliott Orkin (UF) def. Jordi Arconada / AJ Catanzariti (TAMU) 6-4

3. Aleksandre Bakshi / Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Joshua Wardell/Chase Perez-Blanco (UF) 6-4

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 6-3, 1-0; National ranking #27

Florida 7-5, 0-1; National ranking #13

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (3,5,6,2,1,4)

T-3:15