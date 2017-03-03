Open House Saturday, Grand Opening Monday of CHI St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Center

The newest addition to the biocorridor is the MatureWell Lifestyle Center.

The partnership between CHI St. Joseph Health and the Texas A&M Health Science Center’s College of Medicine offers services for those 55 and older.

CHI vice president Donovan French says there is an open house Saturday from 11 until 2. The grand opening is Monday.

The center is located in the ATLAS development near the soon to open Parc at Tradition senior living community and The Stella Hotel.

Click below for comments from Donovan French, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Click below for comments from Spencer Clements of ATLAS development, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Additional information from CHI St. Joseph Health:

The CHI St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Center will offer seniors a comprehensive location where they can achieve their health and wellness goals, manage illnesses and treatments through the help of a specialized physician and take advantage of social and educational opportunities designed exclusively for them.

The Center will include:

o Two board-certified physicians specially trained to meet the unique healthcare needs of older adults. They specialize in preventing, managing and developing care plans that address the special health problems of adults 55 and over.

o Medication Management from our onsite experts.

o Rehabilitation Services with physical, occupational and speech therapists in an outpatient setting.

o Health and Wellness Coaching providing customized wellness plans.

o A gym and indoor pool, offering state-of-the-art equipment, fitness classes and personalized exercise plans.

o A cooking program with emphasis healthy cooking, as well as nutrition education.

o Education on disease and lifestyle management through a partnership with Texas A&M University