Blinn College Trustees & Bryan Advisory Committee Receive RELLIS Campus Update

As the Texas A&M system’s construction of new buildings at the RELLIS campus is underway, so are the development of new academic and workforce programs.

RELLIS director James Nelson told Blinn’s board of trustees during their recent meeting in Bryan that advertising will start soon for programs to be offered this summer in police officer and firefighting training and in construction trades.

Dr. Nelson also talked about the creation of a hospitality management program because the nearest restaurant is nine miles away.

And the formation of an advisory committee continues that is administered by the system and Blinn.

Click below for comments from James Nelson to Blinn College trustees on February 21, 2017:

A RELLIS update was also part of the agenda when Blinn president Mary Hensley met with the Bryan campus advisory committee on Thursday, March 2.