Arrests For Armed Robbery, Selling Drugs, Criminal Mischief, & Injuring A Baby

A fourth person accused in an armed robbery at a College Station apartment last August has been arrested. According to the arrest report, two of the others involved in the holdup identified 20 year old Jacolby Foreman of Red Oak, who was picked up last Saturday. Foreman and 18 year old Larry Bonner Jr. of Teague are still being held in the Brazos County jail. 20 year old Dalton Colaluca of College Station is of jail on bond. And the fourth man was one of two men killed during a second armed robbery that happened 90 minutes later. The victims, who lived at Parkway Place apartments, told police the foursome demanded to buy marijuana. The victims said they had no marijuana and they were not drug dealers. Foreman is accused of striking one of the occupants in the forehead with a handgun.

Local police made five arrests following drug searches at two homes on Thursday. College Station police spent part of the day at a home on Hawk Tree Drive, off Rio Grande south of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. More than two pounds of marijuana and three ounces of THC was found in individual packages. The arrest report made no mention of any cash. That led to the arrests of 20 year old Jonathan Isaiah Gonzales, 22 year old Matthew Granado, and 22 year old Dustin Aleman.

In Bryan, a search of a home on East MLK between Military and Bradley resulted in finding a microwave where crack cocaine was cooked, along with small amounts of crack and marijuana. That led to the arrest of the occupant, 51 year old Victoria Johnson, and 46 year old Donald Kennard of Bryan, who according the arrest report had more than $4,000 dollars in cash.

A case of criminal mischief in College Station was solved with the assistance of the mother of the victim’s ex-girlfriend. Last October, College Station police received a report of a pickup being keyed and all four tires being slashed. According to the arrest report, the victim reached out to his ex-girlfriend’s mother, who in turn told College Station police she received a confession from the man who was responsible for causing damages of more than $3,300 dollars. That led to Thursday’s arrest of 22 year old Santiago Moreno of Bryan on a charge of criminal mischief.

A family disturbance south of Wellborn last week led to a Bryan woman going to jail. According to the arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office, 33 year old Dalaine Price is accused of using pepper spray after seeing the family of her ex-boyfriend with her child. The pepper spray came in contact with the ten month old boy, who was staying with a grandmother while the child’s father was at work. Price is out of jail after posting bond.