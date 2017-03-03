Aggies Wreck Texas Tech, 9-0

HOUSTON, Texas – Brigham Hill threw seven scoreless innings as the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies blanked the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders 9-0 on Friday in their opener of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park.

Hill (3-0) fanned eight Red Raiders, allowing just three hits over his seven frames. The junior brought his scoreless streak to begin the season to 20.2 innings. Landon Miner kept Tech off the scoreboard in the final two frames, finishing the Aggies’ second shutout of the season.

Texas A&M (9-1) scratched the first run of the ballgame in the first off doubles from Logan Foster and Joel Davis.

Texas Tech (9-2) gave the ball to Preseason All-American righthander Davis Martin (1-1). The meat of the A&M order tagged Martin for a three-run third and he was out of the game by the fourth. Nick Choruby boarded with a one-out single before Foster doubled again, this time off the rightfield wall scoring Choruby. Freshman Braden Shewmake homered off the top of the rightfield wall, to extend the Aggie lead to 4-0.

The Texas A&M bats kept padding their lead in fourth through sixth, putting up runs in each frame. Choruby’s RBI single accounted for the lone run of the fourth. In the following frame, George Janca provided a bases-loaded infield hit and Austin Homan drove in the seventh Aggies’ run on a sac fly.

Leading off the sixth, Foster homered for the third time on the season with a shot to right. The first-year standout finished the day 4-for-5 with nine total bases and is hitting 15-for-34 (.441) on the season with 14 runs scored. The final Texas A&M run came later in the inning via a Hunter Coleman RBI single.

By the close of the game, the Aggies registered 15 hits and four walks. They racked up seven extra-base hits to just five strikeouts. The shutout victory was Texas A&M’s largest since an 11-0 defeat of Prairie View in the first half of 2016.

Davis continued his hot streak putting together a 3-for-5 today with a pair of doubles. Shewmake added two more to his team-leading RBI total in the game, giving the freshman 17 for the season. The one through four hitters in the Aggie lineup went 10-for-19 against Tech with four doubles, two homers, seven runs and six RBI.

Next up, Texas A&M meets the TCU Horned Frogs at 7:00 pm for the middle game from Houston with Stephen Kolek scheduled to make the start in the Super Regional rematch.

Texas A&M head coach Rob Childress

Aggie pitcher Brigham Hill

Aggie DH Logan Foster

Aggie first baseman Joel Davis

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics