Aggie Softball Sweeps Day One of Texas A&M Invite

COLLEGE STATION – The No. 5 Texas A&M softball team swept day one of the Texas A&M Invite on Friday, defeating UTSA, 12-0, in five innings, and Georgetown, 7-1, at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Against UTSA, the Aggies grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. Junior Tori Vidales singled through the left side to lead off the frame, before sophomore Kaitlyn Alderink was hit by a pitch. Junior Ashley Walters plated both with a double to left field.

The Maroon and White added to their lead when Vidales doubled to centerfield and scored on an Alderink single in the second inning.

Texas A&M secured the game with an eight-run third inning that began with a three-run blast from Kirsten Cuyos, scoring sophomores Riley Sartain and Samantha Show . A single and sac fly added two runs to the lead, before Sartain came back up for the second time of the inning and hit a three-run homer.

In the fourth inning, freshman Miranda Miles hit a solo shot over the right field wall, the first of her career.

Show earned the win to move to 7-0 on the year. The East Bernard, Texas native allowed just two hits while striking out four. Payton McBride closed out the fifth inning with two strikeouts.

In the nightcap, the Aggies took a 1-0 lead in the first on a walk by Vidales and an Alderink double.

Georgetown tied the game in the top of the second on a solo home run by Gabriela Elvina.

Texas A&M regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Freshman Kelbi Fortenberry scored on a double steal while sophomore Keeli Milligan reached third on the throw home and scored on a throwing error to the catcher.

The scoring continued for the Aggies in the third with back-to-back doubles by Show and Fortenberry and a single by Miligan. Vidales then crushed her third homerun of the season to give the Aggies a 7-1 lead.

Junior Lexi Smith tossed a complete game four-hitter to earn her sixth victory of the season. The right-hander from Temple, Texas struck out ten while only giving up one run.

The Aggies return to action Saturday at 11:15 a.m. against Prairie View A&M followed by a rematch against Georgetown.

Both games can be seen on the SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Season and individual tickets for the 2017 season may be purchased in person at the Kyle Field or Reed Arena box offices, online at www.12thman.com/tickets or by phone at 888-99-AGGIE or 979-845-2311.

Gig ‘Em Group Packs are available for groups of 20 or more and can enjoy $3 tickets and a special pregame group experience (when available) while those of 50 or more receive $3 tickets and a concessions voucher of a $50 value. If interested, contact 12thManMarketing@athletics.tamu.edu.

Texas A&M Athletics is committed to providing the 12th Man with the safest environment possible at its athletic venues. Be prepared on game day by reviewing the 12-1-1 Gig ‘Em Rule. Visit www.12thman.com/beclear for all information regarding the clear bag policy.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Twitter.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On the two games…

“I feel great about it. Coach (Gerry) Glasco came in my office last night and said ‘hey let’s go with Vidales at the top and the speedsters at the bottom’ and I agreed 100 percent. We need to mix it up a little bit. It was nice to mix it up and get exactly what we wanted.”

On Riley Sartain …

“This year she may have a bad at bat, she may even have a game where she doesn’t get a hit but she comes right back and settles in. She has done such a great job on walks and understanding what pitch she can square up. I am proud of Riley. We moved her from the eight hole where she was hiding down there and now she is in the cleanup. She rose to the occasion.”

On Kelbi Fortenberry …

“She has been most comfortable with slapping but we see her as someone who can drag, slap and hit away. I have been watching her since Jamie Hinshaw was her hitting coach. Henshaw passed me a note with Kelbi’s name on it and said I need to follow that kid. Now that kid is playing ball for us. It is fun to see her get after it, work a little harder, get some cuts in the cages then get comfortable. I am excited for her. She is someone who can contribute to us.”

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics