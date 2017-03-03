More Than $4 Million In Unbudgeted Purchases Approved By Bryan City Council

The Bryan city council at this week’s meeting approved spending more than $4 million dollars not included in this year’s city budget on four projects.

The council agreed to buy land to store water underground at an unbudgeted cost of $2.7 million from the water fund.

Councilman Mike Southerland and Mayor Andrew Nelson repeated their support of the underground water storage concept which is currently being studied.

Another $1.6 million is coming from various sources, so the home field of Brazos Valley Bombers baseball and the new Cavalry developmental soccer team can have new artificial turf, new lights, new fencing, and repairs to the grandstand.

Another $87,000 from the hotel occupancy tax and general fund is going to the Downtown Bryan Association (DBA) for more employees, more out of town advertising, and money to hire cleanup crews before and after events.

And additional repairs to the slide at the Bryan Aquatic Center will cost $66,000 dollars from the general fund.

