Women’s Basketball Advances To SEC Quarterfinals With 67-48 Win

GREENVILLE, S.C.- Texas A&M used a huge third quarter run to defeat Florida 67-48 in the Second Round of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena and advance to the quarterfinals of the event.

The Aggies (20-10), who trailed 27-20 with 7:45 left in the third quarter, rattled off a 20-4 run, building a double-digit lead that the Gators (15-16) could not overcome.

Khaalia Hillsman had her 13th double-double of the season with 24 points and 11 rebounds. She was joined in double-figures by Danni Williams, who had 17.

The win marks the Aggies’ 12th straight 20+ win season, which is the second-longest streak in the SEC. Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair also ties the late NC State coach Kay Yow for 13th with 737 career wins.

Curtyce Knox, Texas A&M’s single-season assist leader, had nine, moving her past former LSU guard Temeka Johnson’s 2004-05 season for third on the SEC single-season list.

The Aggies return to action on Friday, March 3 at approximately 7:15 p.m. CT to take on 3-seed Missouri in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

QUICKIE NOTES

· Texas A&M is now 6-3 in SEC Tournament games all-time and 2-0 in the Second Round

· The Aggies have advanced to the quarterfinals of their conference tournament in each season since 2006.

· Texas A&M has now won 20+ games for the 12th straight season, which is currently the second-longest streak in the SEC, behind only Tennessee.

· Khaalia Hillsman has scored 10+ points in all 30 games this season. She is the first Aggie with a 30+ game streak of double-digit points since Danielle Adams, who had 32 straight double-digit games between 2009-10 and 2010-11.

o She had 20+ points for the 10th time this season. She is the fifth Texas A&M player to score 20+ points in an SEC Tournament game.

· Hillsman had her 13th double-double of the season, reaching 10+ rebounds for the 13th time.

· Anriel Howard had 10+ rebounds for the 21st time this season

· Danni Williams scored in double figures for the 27th time in 30 games this season

· Curtyce Knox is now third on the SEC single-season assist list, passing Temeka Johnson’s (LSU, 278 assists) 2004-05 season. Knox has a Texas A&M single-season record 284 assists.

· Since the rule change in 2015-16, Texas A&M is 36-2 when leading after three quarters.

· Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is now 329-139 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 737-302 in his Hall of Fame career. With the win, he ties the late NC State coach Kay Yow for 13th all-time.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics