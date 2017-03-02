Texas AP Broadcasters Recognizes WTAW News & Sports Coverage

Eight voices on News/Talk 1620 WTAW will be recognized later this spring by the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters.

Scott Delucia, Chelsea Reber, Zach Taylor, Brad Mitchell, Bill Oliver, Tom Turbiville, Mike Wright, and Mark Green combined for 25 awards for last year’s news and sports coverage in the TAPB division that covers the state except for Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

WTAW is also a finalist for best radio newscast, which will be announced at the awards banquet later this year.

Radio Division B awards:

Spot News by a Station:

1, Scott Delucia, Chelsea Reber and Bill Oliver, “May severe weather”

Use of Actuality-Production:

2, Bill Oliver “Bryan Council Argument”

HM, Bill Oliver, “Bryan City Council Welcomes Polish Folk Musicians”

General Assignment:

2, Chelsea Reber, “Invitation To Run For College Station Council”

HM, Bill Oliver, WTAW-AM, “Sale of Rattlers Convenience Store Chain”

Sports Story or Sports Series:

1, Zach Taylor, “High School Football Preview”

2, Zach Taylor, “Coach Answers Phone”

HM, Zach Taylor, “Bombers 4-Peat”

Continuing Coverage:

1, Scott Delucia, Chelsea Reber and Bill Oliver, “May severe weather”

HM, Bill Oliver, “Proposed New Community College”

Digital:

HM, Bill Oliver, Chelsea Reber and Zach Taylor, wtaw.com and WTAW Facebook, Twitter, and Soundcloud accounts.

Serious Feature:

HM, Bill Oliver, “Public Supports Councilman Pena”

Light Feature:

2, Tom Turbiville, Bravo Brazos Valley “Cadet Commander to Basketball Player”

Sportscast:

1, Zach Taylor

2, Brad Mitchell

News Anchor or Anchor Team:

2, Bill Oliver

Reporter:

2, Chelsea Reber

HM, Bill Oliver

Sports Anchor or Anchor Team:

1, Zach Taylor

Sports Play-by-Play:

1, Mike Wright and Mark Green “Consolidated vs. Waco High football”

Best Local Talk Show:

1, Scott Delucia, Bill Oliver and Brad Mitchell, “Infomaniacs School Rezoning”

2, Bill Oliver and Chelsea Reber, 5 p.m. Newshour

Specialty or Beat Reporting:

1, Bill Oliver “College Station city government”

2, Bill Oliver; “Blinn College”

HM, Bill Oliver, “Bryan city government”