State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAW

District 12 state representative Kyle Kacal discussed President Trump’s address, Child Protective Services, water and other natural resource issues, efforts to control the wild hog population, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 2.

Click below to hear Kyle Kacal visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

KyleKacal030217