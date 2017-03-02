DPS Investigating Teague ISD Bus Crash

From the Texas Department of Public Safety:

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a Teague ISD school bus crash this afternoon on IH-45 at the SH-7 exit resulting in non-life threatening injuries to several students.

At approximately 2:53 p.m. today, the bus loaded with over 30 students overturned as it exited onto the SH-7 exit ramp. Some of the passengers have been transported by ambulance to area hospitals and one passenger has been flown from the scene to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan.

The exit has been closed as Troopers investigate the crash. This is an active and ongoing investigation; no further details are available at this time