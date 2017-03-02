Buffalo High Girls Basketball Advance To The 3-A Championship Game

The Buffalo High School girls basketball team advanced to Saturday’s 3-A championship game with a 50-43 victory over Mt. Vernon.

The Lady Bison (28-4) will face Canadian (31-3), after the Lady Cats defeated Goliad 76-34 in Thursday’s other semifinal contest.

Listen to Saturday’s championship, scheduled to tip at 10 a.m., can be heard around Buffalo on Willy 103.5 and online at radioaggieland.com

More information about the Buffalo-Mt. Vernon contest:

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Jordan Jenkins scored 28 points as Buffalo rallied from a 12-point third-quarter deficit to beat Mount Vernon 50-43 in a Class 3A girls’ semifinal.

Jordan scored 16 first-half points, then added six points in a 14-2 Buffalo scoring run that tied the contest at 37-37 at the end of three quarters.

The Bison (28-4) outscored Mount Vernon 13-6 in the final period to win their 20th in their past 21 games.

Jenkins tied the game at 43-43 before giving the Bison their first lead at 45-43 following a mid-court steal. Buffalo rebounded a Mount Vernon missed shot and ran down the clock, forcing Mount Vernon to foul. Buffalo converted five of six free throws for the final score.

Buffalo freshman Mollie Dittmar had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Samantha Lowry led Mount Vernon (32-6) with 23 points, while Alissa Hill added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

More information about the Canadian-Goliad contest:

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Emily Alexander scored 11 points in the first quarter and top-ranked Canadian bolted to a big early lead in cruising to a 76-34 win over Goliad on Thursday in the girls’ Class 3A semifinals.

Haevyn Risley had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Canadian (32-3), which led 25-6 in the first quarter and 44-13 at halftime. Alexander finished with 14 points. Canadian also outrebounded Goliad 30-9 in the first half.

Canadian’s pressure defense limited Goliad (28-4) to just 4 of 31 shooting in the first half.

Jade Reyna led Goliad with 15 points and Roxanne Morris scored 12.