Bryan Fire Department’s William Bouse on WTAW

This week’s City of Bryan update features Bryan Fire Department Lieutenant William Bouse who discussed department news and Kala McCain, Communications and Marketing Supervisor, who previewed next week’s Lunch N Learn series on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 2.

Click below to hear William Bouse and Kala McCain visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

CityofBryan030217