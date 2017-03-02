Bryan Council Learns About Municipal Golf Course Subsidies

Some members of the Bryan city council learned at this week’s meeting how much the municipal golf course is subsidized.

Deputy city manager Hugh Walker told mayor Andrew Nelson that the golf course is budgeted to lose $511,000 dollars this year.

Walker said the budgeted number was higher due to the purchase of golf course maintenance vehicles, replacing equipment that is around eight years old.

Nelson then asked if the golf course ever made a profit. After three seconds of silence, Walker said the average subsidy is around $200,000 dollars.

The council later unanimously approved the vehicle purchase. The price tag, $123,000 dollars, is about $42,000 less than the budgeted estimate.

Click below for comments from Andrew Nelson and Hugh Walker.

Click here to read and download the background information about the purchase of golf course maintenance vehicles.