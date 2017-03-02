My Aggie Nation Podcast: Fences beware, Erica Russell is here

In this week’s episode, Texas A&M softball center fielder Erica Russell reviews the two wall-smashing catches she’s made this season and breaks down her love for making music. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor go around the horn on all of the Aggie athletic programs that are currently in play, including the start of spring football. (March 1, 2017)

