My Aggie Nation Podcast: Fences beware, Erica Russell is here

Posted by Featured Stories, Sports Thursday, March 2nd, 2017

Erica Russel (3) makes a catch Feb. 10, 2017, during a game against Lamar University at the Aggie Softball Complex in College Station, Texas.

In this week’s episode, Texas A&M softball center fielder Erica Russell reviews the two wall-smashing catches she’s made this season and breaks down her love for making music. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor go around the horn on all of the Aggie athletic programs that are currently in play, including the start of spring football. (March 1, 2017)

