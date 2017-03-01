Walk & Talk In CS Southside Neighborhood Is Thursday Afternoon

From Brazos County Constable Precinct 3 JP Ingram:

The College Station Southside Area “Spring Walk & Talk” is Thursday afternoon (3/2) from 2 until 4.

“Aggie Up” partners will distribute “Aggie Up” materials to Southside residents and visit about quality of life concerns or educate residents on being good neighbors.

Members of the “Aggie Up” coalition are the TAMU Office of the Dean of Student Life, TAMU Student Government Association, College Station Code Enforcement and College Station Police Department.

The “Aggie Up” campaign is a cooperative campaign between Texas A&M University, Constable J.P. Ingram (Brazos County Precinct 3) and the cities of Bryan and College Station to help integrate students into community and neighborhood living in a respectful and safe manner so their Aggie experience will be positive both on and off-campus.

The “Aggie Up” campaign is an effort to bring all the programs and services under one umbrella that are working to give students the information and education that they need to become fully integrated citizens of Bryan and College Station while they live here.