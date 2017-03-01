UT System Chancellor Scraps Plan For Houston Campus

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ University of Texas System Chancellor William McRaven is scrapping a controversial plan to develop a Houston campus, a project that had been sharply criticized by state lawmakers and other officials.

The system doesn’t have an academic footprint in Houston, and McRaven surprised many with a move to buy 300 acres to develop a data center.

State lawmakers scolded McRaven for keeping them in the dark about the project.

The retired admiral and former leader of U.S. military special operations said he couldn’t rally support for the Houston project.

On Wednesday, McRaven said the decision to abort was his and that land already bought will be sold.

McRaven said he believes he still has the backing of the Board of Regents to lead of the UT System.